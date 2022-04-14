 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

