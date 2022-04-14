This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
