This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
