This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
