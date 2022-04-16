Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.