Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.