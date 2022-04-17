Morganton's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
