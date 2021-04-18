 Skip to main content
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

