Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
