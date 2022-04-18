For the drive home in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect p…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Morganton. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain …
Morganton's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall nea…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for hig…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rai…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.