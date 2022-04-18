Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.