Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Morganton. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 de…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting . A -degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun …
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and v…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temper…