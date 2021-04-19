 Skip to main content
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

