Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

