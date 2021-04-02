 Skip to main content
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

