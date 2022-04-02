 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert