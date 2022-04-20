Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.