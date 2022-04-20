This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain …
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect p…
Morganton's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall nea…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Morganton. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It look…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees to…
For the drive home in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rai…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …