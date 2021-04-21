Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
