Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.