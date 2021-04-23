Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
