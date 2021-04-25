Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
This evening in Morganton: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tod…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 50-degree l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. It …