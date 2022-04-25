Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.