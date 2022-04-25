Morganton's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Monday. It…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees to…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It look…
For the drive home in Morganton: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Morganton folks sh…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening in Morganton: Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…