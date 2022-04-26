This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Morganton. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
