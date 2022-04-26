 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Morganton. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert