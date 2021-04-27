 Skip to main content
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

