This evening in Morganton: A few clouds overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Monday. It…
For the drive home in Morganton: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Morganton folks sh…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening in Morganton: Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Morganton.…
Morganton's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Friday. It…