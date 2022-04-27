 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: A few clouds overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert