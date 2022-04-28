 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

