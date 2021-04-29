For the drive home in Morganton: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
