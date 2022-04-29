Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
