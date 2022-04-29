Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.