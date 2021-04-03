 Skip to main content
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

