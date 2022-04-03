 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert