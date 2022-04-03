This evening's outlook for Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. H…
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expec…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Win…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunsh…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It loo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 deg…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall ne…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Tod…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It sho…