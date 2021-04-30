Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.