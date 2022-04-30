 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert