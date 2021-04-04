Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Morganton. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.