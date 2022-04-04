Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.