This evening's outlook for Morganton: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Wednesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
