Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.