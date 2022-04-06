 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

