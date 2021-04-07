 Skip to main content
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

