This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
