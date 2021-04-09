This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
