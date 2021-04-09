 Skip to main content
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

