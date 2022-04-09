This evening's outlook for Morganton: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. You …
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Morganton's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures t…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 deg…