Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.