This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
