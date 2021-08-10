Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95.78. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
