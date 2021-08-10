 Skip to main content
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95.78. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

