Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.