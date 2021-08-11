This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94.3. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
