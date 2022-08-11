Morganton's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Friday. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.