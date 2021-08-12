This evening in Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94.13. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
