This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
