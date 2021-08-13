Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. We…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 62% chance of …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Thurs…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a h…