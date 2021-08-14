For the drive home in Morganton: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
