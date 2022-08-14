 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert