Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

