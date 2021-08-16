Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.