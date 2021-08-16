 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert