Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable…
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don't leave the h…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but …
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tod…
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a …