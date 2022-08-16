 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

